Grandview in final stages for superintendent search

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School Board has narrowed down their pool of candidates in their search for the next Superintendent, the school district held preliminary meetings for six of the candidates on May 30 and 31.
Three candidates were selected after preliminary interviews; candidates selected were Assistant Superintendent of the Burlington-Edison School District Dr. Bryan Jones, Acting Grandview Superintendent Jose Rivera and Yakima School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Rob Darling.
The Grandview School District first started their search for a new superintendent in February after deciding to not renew their contract with Henry Strom.
Strom’s contract was set to expire at the end of June of this year though the district voted to place Strom on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.
Rivera took over as acting Superintendent and will maintain the position until the board selects a new superintendent for the district.
During the interviews candidates were asked 14 questions relating to their experience to determine if they would be a fit for the district and the community.
Jones is currently serving as the assistant superintendent of the Burlington-Edison School District. Prior to that he served as the district’s executive director of equity and learning from June 2018 to June 2019, he was the district’s direct of equity and assessment from July 2015 to June 2018, and served as principal of Lucile Umbarger K-8 School from July 2010 to June 2015. He received his Doctorate in Education from the University of Washington in 2015.
“My favorite thing about being in education is being able to develop life long trusting relationships with my community members,” Jones said.
Rivera is currently serving as the acting superintendent of the Grandview School District. Prior to that he served as the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning from 2017 to 2023, the principal of McClure Elementary School from 2005 to 2017 and assistant principal of McClure Elementary School from 2004 to 2005. He is currently an Educational Doctorate Candidate and is expecting to earn his PhD in June of 2023.
The final candidate Darling is currently serving as the deputy superintendent for the Yakima School District. Prior to that he served as the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning from 2019 to 2021, he was an elementary principal in the Selah School District from 2013 to 2019 and has served as an adjunct professor for Seattle Pacific University, City of Seattle and Heritage University. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2016.
The three candidates will now move to the final interview process started on Tuesday, June 6 with Jones which will continue through today, June 7 and tomorrow, June 8.
Community meetings will take after each interview, Meeting will start at 7 p.m. for English speakers and at 7:50 p.m. for Spanish speakers at the District Learning Center.
The Grandview School Board is expected to announce their final selection on Friday, June 9.
