GRANDVIEW — The American Legion Post 57 recently received multiple annual awards during the state convention held in Pasco.
At each annual convention, the Department of Washington of The American Legion presents awards in recognition of achievements and hard work in the communities of local Posts. “There is a fair amount of record keeping that must be done for Posts to apply for the awards,” said Post Commander Dudley Brown. “That, in itself, is hard work,” he added.
Department Commander Rick Sucee presented the Post with the Edward B. Rhodes Runner-Up Boy Scout Award for work with the two Troops they sponsor. The Arlington Post 76 Community Service Award was presented for the Post's efforts in supporting multiple community events. The Service Girls Post 204 Education Award recognized the efforts of the Post in promoting scholar achievements among athletes and vocational students, sending Boys to Boys State and their strong presence in identifying students to receive The American Legion’s School Award in all Grandview schools and promoting the program in several other area schools. The Burien Post 134 Publicity Award was presented for promoting the Legion’s programs in Lower Valley communities as well as in the state and nation. Finally, the Dr. Louis S. Dewey Rehabilitation Award was presented in recognition of the Post’s work in providing service to area veterans and sponsoring the Grandview Community Blood Drive on a regular basis.
“We are very pleased to be recognized for our work and efforts in the community,” Brown said. “We are a small Post, but we leave a large footprint in our continuing service.”
Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion has been serving the community for 103 years. More information is available at www.walegion57.org.
