GRANDVIEW — The American Legion Post 57 recently received multiple annual awards during the state convention held in Pasco.

At each annual convention, the Department of Washington of The American Legion presents awards in recognition of achievements and hard work in the communities of local Posts. “There is a fair amount of record keeping that must be done for Posts to apply for the awards,” said Post Commander Dudley Brown. “That, in itself, is hard work,” he added.

