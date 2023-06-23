GRANDVIEW — The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion presented multiple awards to students, groups and schools as the 2022-23 school year ended.
Thompson Elementary School was presented on Tuesday, June 6 with a plaque honoring their status as the Top School Donor in this year’s Penny-a-Day campaign.
On Wednesday, June 7 at the Grandview High School Senior Awards Assembly, certificates of appreciation were presented to the ASB Leadership Team, DECA and Hounds Have Heart at for the donation of nearly $3,000 in food stuffs for the Yakima County Veterans Pantry. Scholar medals were awarded to the top three athlete scholars for the academic year – Natalee Trevino, bronze; Julian Garza, silver; and Jazmine Richey, gold.
Scholar medals were also presented to the top three vocational scholars – Lilly Kassinger, bronze; Cole Judkins, silver; and Andres De Robles, gold. The medals were named after Robert “Doug” Hilmoe who campaigned for the award at its inception.
The major award presented by the Post was The American Legion School Award, a national award presented by local posts, and recognized by colleges and employers nationwide. The award is presented to a graduating boy and girl in fifth, eighth and twelfth grades. “We are not aware of any other Post in most of Eastern Washington that conducts this program at the scale we do,” said Vice Commander Nik Schultz.
Recipients of the medallion award at Grandview High School were Jazmine Richey, Cole Judkins, and Maleah Jones.
Although not a school normally covered by the Grandview Post, one Sunnyside High School graduate, Luke Binfet, was also presented with the medallion award at the scholarship ceremony on Wednesday, June 7. Binfet is an Eagle Scout with Grandview’s Scouts BSA Troop 6643 and has been accepted to attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, New York.
At Harriet Thompson Elementary, Herman Martinez Gonzalez and Kimberly Ramos Ramirez were presented with the medallion award on Tuesday. June 6. Then on Wednesday, June 7 McClure Elementary students Katalina Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Montejano III received the award. Honorable Mention certificates were presented to Skylar Byam, Kassidy Folden, Alexander Licea, and Salvador Vergara
“Smith School again took the program very seriously this year with 14 nominations received,” said John Myers, one the members of the selection committee. “We had an extremely difficult time choosing the award winners.” At the school’s Awards Assembly on Monday, June 12, the medallion recipients were Frankie Estrada and Ashley Shephard. Honorable Mention certificates were presented to Jaycob Cardenas, Kendra Fajardo, Yahir Verdugo Lopez, Mia Atwood-Martinez, Nathan Mendoza, Noah Mendoza, Davian Orozco, Magdalena Pizano, Giselle Gomez Renteria, Emiliano Munguia Sanchez, Samantha Vaquera and Janet Ramos Villanueva.
Because of the serious effort Smith School made in the nomination process and presenting well-qualified nominees, the Post presented a certificate of appreciation to the faculty and staff.
“We appreciate each of the school’s faculty and staff that took the time to make nominations,” said Post Commander Dudley Brown. “Our process is not just submitting a name, but taking the time to thoughtfully address each of the six specific criteria that must be completed to make the nomination. We know it is a burden, but good students deserve a chance at this prestigious award, and we take this process very seriously,” he added.
Grandview’s American Legion Post has served Lower Valley communities since 1919 with youth programs in the schools and community, as well as support of Scouting being one of its major efforts.
More information is available at www.walegion57.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.