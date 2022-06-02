Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Grandview man Wednesday, June 1, in connection to an assault with a firearm and kidnapping that was reported on Sunday, May 29.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sunnyside Police officers made an attempt to locate and arrest Tony Torres of Grandview at a residence in the 1000 block of Grending Ave. in Sunnyside. Torres refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside, according to a report from Police Chief Al Escalera.
Officers established a perimeter and requested assistance from the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Grandview Police Department officers were also on site assisting.
Torres was believed to be armed during the standoff and assistance from the Yakima Regional SWAT was requested. Officers held the perimeter until SWAT arrived and began efforts to make contact with Torres.
Local residents in the surrounding homes were evacuated to ensure their safety while a search warrant was obtained, according to the report.
Entry was made into the residence using a robot and drones in an effort to locate Torres and begin negotiations.
Torres exited the residence at 11:30 p.m. without further incident and was taken into custody. He has been booked into the Sunnyside Jail.
