Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Grandview Police officers were dispatched to a reported vehicle accident near the intersection of Old Prosser Rd and Mountainview Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Upon arriving, officers learned the driver of the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.
Deputies found the vehicle had crashed into a power pole and a deceased male was sitting in the driver’s seat. Detectives and a crime scene investigator were called out to process and document the scene as a homicide.
