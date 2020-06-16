MOSES LAKE — Grandview man Brian Kris Roberts, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle-car collision at intersection of State Route 17 and Road 6 SE at milepost 41, Friday, June 12, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Roberts, driving a motorcycle and Mario P. Poncemartinez,24, driver of the second vehicle, were both southbound on State Route 17 approaching Road 6 SE at Mile post 41, when Poncemartinez stopped in lane two to wait for oncoming traffic before making a left turn. Roberts’ motorcycle struck the rear end of vehicle two with its front end, the WSP report read.
Poncemartinez was cited at the scene for having no valid operator’s license with ID.
