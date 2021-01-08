SUNNYSIDE — Police responded to a 911 call involving an assault with a weapon near the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 1:50 a.m.
Once on scene, officers discovered a Grandview resident deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and the incident appeared to be gang related, said in the Sunnyside Police Department’s press release on Thursday evening.
The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Angel Faz and family members have been notified, according to Detective Sergeant Joey Glossen.
The homicide case is currently under investigation and police are searching out persons of interest for questioning.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
