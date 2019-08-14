GRANDVIEW — Grandview Parks and Recreation reminds its citizens there is plenty of local activities for all, year round. From the Drop In Youth program, to museum visits and Hit Fit Exercise classes, a host of activities are minutes from home.
The Grandview Community Center, located at 812 Wallace Way, is the site for the Drop In Youth Program for ages 6 to 18.
Participants enjoy the use of the gymnasium and game room.
The ongoing schedule for this program is Monday through Thursday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. running until 5 p.m.
The annual program fee is $10 for residents and non-resident charge is $20. A parent signature is required at the time of registration.
The Grandview Museum, sited at 115 W. Wine Country Road, is open to the public three days a week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Group tours can also be arranged in advance.
Volunteer opportunities at the museum are available on Mondays.
A new Hit Fit Exercise class is underway within the Parks and Rec offerings.
The department has teamed up with Certified Core de Force and H.I.I.T. (high intensity interval training) instructor Erica Logozzo, to offer adult fitness classes at the Grandview Community Center.
The classes will focus on H.I.I.T., toning and more!
Classes are offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. The cost is $2 for residents and $3 for non-city residents.
For more information on any of the programs, contact the Grandview Parks and Recreation office at (509) 882-9219, or check the website at https://grandview.wa.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/
