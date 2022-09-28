Grandview Police respond to car fire at Distribution Center

GRANDVIEW — Grandview Police Department responded to a vehicle fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Sept. 21 at 2:18 p.m.
The passenger vehicle on fire was in the Walmart Distribution Center employee parking lot adjacent to the building that had a fire in the engine compartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.