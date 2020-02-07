SUNNYSIDE — The Port of Grandview Board of Commissioners will meet Saturday, Feb. 8 to discuss a long-range comprehensive planning retreat at a special meeting at 9 a.m., Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery, 122 N. 16th St.
The commissioners will also consider a resolution amending a real estate purchase and sale agreement.
