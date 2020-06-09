GRANDVIEW — As a group of more than 30 peaceful demonstrators mobilized last Saturday morning and walked their way to the Grandview Police Department, they laid down and staged a “die-in” in the parking lot across the street for precisely 8 minutes, 46 seconds — a quiet and dramatic way of honoring George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.
“I feel like a lot of people don’t realize how long eight, nine minutes really is. I think it’s a powerful message that most groups should actually take the time to understand,” Alex Ruiz expressed. “A lot of us won’t ever feel that pain or won’t ever feel that pressure being used against us!”
Twenty-eight-year-old Francisco Avalos stood up from being face down on the ground for almost nine minutes and during that time, he had time to think about the powerful message he, along with the activists were seeking to send. “There’s a lot of wrong going on, you just have to want to fix it. That’s all it is,” the Herb’s Bar and Grill business owner empathetically stated.
The 27-year-old Ruiz organized a moving and symbolic dialogue to implement change within the Latino community which began at 10 a.m. on the lower valley pathway next to the intersection of Wine Country Road and Wallace Way.
“I’m here like to help as much as I possibly can. Everybody’s voice deserves to be heard,” described an infuriated August Garza, 23 of Sunnyside, who is also a member of the LGBT community. “Everybody should be like one love and one equal. It’s really frustrating that racism is still going on.”
The organized group of young people believed it was time to speak out about racism and were committed in delivering a positive message of solidarity while they traveled 4.3 miles over the course of two hours, 30 minutes.
“If we want change in the world. You have to change your community first and you must have these discussions,” Ruiz communicated while also leading to raise awareness about the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The Grandview native strives to implement affirmative reforms for educating and empowering a younger generation to speak up and make their voices heard.
“Progress is made in baby steps, yes. But, there’s often this illusion I feel in today’s America where just because time moves forward doesn’t mean progress keeps going. That’s Presentism. That’s the idea as time progresses, everything is going to get better and that’s not the truth,” Jose Velazquez stated while trekking past the Grandview monument marker overhead holding his neon pink sign with the black outline of “BLM” (Black Lives Matter).
“Things can get worse as days go on if we don’t keep a watchful eye on what’s going on in our country,” the Washington State University History major promptly added.
