GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 27 that they will be installing twenty automated license plate reading (ALPR) Cameras to solve and reduce crime.
The cameras are currently being installed with completion expected sometime within the month of February.
Cameras that are being installed are built by Flock Safety, these cameras will be able to send a real-time alert to law enforcement when stolen cars or wanted suspects from a state or national crime database is detected. Alerts will also be sent when a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.
The Flock Safety system helps law enforcement solve crime by providing the objective evidence needed for investigation. According to the International Association of Chiefs, 7 in 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle.
The ALPR cameras capture images of license plates and vehicle characteristics not of people or their faces.
These cameras are not intended for use on minor traffic or parking violations with each search requiring justification, these cameras are intended to solve and reduce property and violent crime.
“At Flock Safety, we believe in building strong bonds between police departments and the citizens they pledge to protect, and we’re proud to partner with the Grandview Police Department to help them in the pursuit of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety
