GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Community Center at 812 Wallace Way is the site for the Youth Drop-In Program for ages 6 to 18. Participants enjoy the use of the gymnasium and game room. The ongoing schedule for this program is Monday through Thursday, 2:30 to 5 p.m.
The annual program fee is $10 or $20 per non-city resident. A parent signature is required at the time of registration.
Contact the Grandview Parks and Recreation Department at 509-882-9219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.