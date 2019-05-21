GRANGER — The 71st annual Granger Cherry Festival kicks off Friday, May 24, for the first of three days of celebration.
The carnival opens at 5 p.m. with buddy night.
Food and activities will be at Main Street City Park May 25-26, along with Rainier Amusement Carnival rides, said Granger Lions Club spokesperson Priscilla Lopez.
Saturday and Sunday, beginning at noon until 5 p.m., the park will be filled with event vendors. The Lions Bingo booth will be open both days.
This year, the Cherry Festival Parade will be staged at Granger Middle School on Sunday, May 26. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with Chamber President Laurence Guisinger as Parade Marshal.
The parade route begins at the middle school turning onto Sunnyside Avenue and going to Main Street, ending at the Granger Fire Station.
After the parade, the Miss Granger Royalty-hosted luncheon is at the Granger Lions Club House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.