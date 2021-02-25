GRANGER – A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will take place tomorrow, Friday, February 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies last at the KDNA Radio Station, 121 Sunnyside Ave.
500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available to Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 Community members. The clinic is first come, first serve and Spanish will also be spoken.
Eligible individuals are encouraged not bring family members to this specific event, as space is limited.
Those who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier1 are as follows: high-risk healthcare workers and first responders; long-term care facility residents; all other workers at risk in health care settings; all people 65 years and older; all people 50 years and older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside).
To ensure vaccination eligibility requirements, use the Washington State Department of Health Phase Finder Tool at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/PhaseFinderTool.
