Granger COVID-19 vaccination clinic dispenses 1,000 doses

GRANGER — Lower valley residents were so eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Friday morning, they began to line up outside the one-day, first come and first serve clinic, two hours prior to the 9 a.m. opening.
By 10 a.m., more than 300 doses were administered by Astria Health at KDNA Radio, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger.
The public clinic was scheduled to last until 4 p.m. or until supplies last officials said.
An additional 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine became available and combined with the initial 500 allotment brought the total to 1,000 doses, which were delivered to Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 Community members.
“We were able to get another allotment. So, we’ve got a thousand to give today,” Astria Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Amber Hunsaker reported during an interview at the clinic.
She said health representatives are notified about one week in advance with the number of vaccinations they are scheduled to receive.
Their primary focus was on serving the lower valley patient population, who may not necessarily know or can’t figure out how to get an appointment, Hunsaker added.
“It was important for us to reach this community.”
The partnership with the radio station was a blessing, the chief nursing officer described.
Individuals who received the first of two shots on Feb. 26, will return for the second dose on Friday, March 19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the first shot starts building protection. A second shot a few weeks later is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.
Residents eligible in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier1 are older and typically live in multigenerational households where individuals from two or more generations reside.
The difficulty in making the appointment was one of the biggest challenges facing this segment of the community’s population, Elizabeth Torres, KDNA Radio research coordinator, El Proyecto Bienestar indicated.
“It’s important because were reaching out to a lot of the farmworker community that are already in the age bracket and qualify for the vaccination, but they also live with other family members,” Torres explained.
There were a team of health administrators and technicians assisting individuals with completing the required vaccination paperwork in both English and Spanish.
Those who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier1 are as follows: high-risk healthcare workers and first responders; long-term care facility residents; all other workers at risk in health care settings; all people 65 years and older; all people 50 years and older in multi-generational.
Yakima County continues to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Yakima Health District information is updated on their website every Tuesday by 5 p.m.
The Washington State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution revealed Yakima County received 12,350 doses of the vaccine, which includes 9,050 first doses and 3,300 second doses in a media update for week 11 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
To ensure vaccination eligibility requirements, use the Washington State Department of Health Phase Finder Tool at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/PhaseFinderTool.
“We finally got the doses to our community and so we were excited to be helping our lower valley patient population,” Hunsaker stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.