GRANGER — According to Yakima County Fire District 5 reports about the Tule Road fire which broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening as 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts reignited a bed of hot coals from a debris burn by an area resident the prior day, has scorched approximately 800 acres as of Tuesday morning.
District 5 Deputy Chief Ken Robillard said in a phone interview about 24 firefighters along with assistance from Yakama Nation Fire Management were dispatched to battle the overnight blaze south of Granger.
“It was horrible because I had a friend back there trying to put it out and I drove in my little car and I said, ‘Come on!’ and he said, ‘Just get out of here. Just get out of here now!’ And I actually went through flames and I could see the road. So, I didn’t know I was going to hit that telephone pole down there ‘cause I drove like a bat out you know what. But the flames were all around me, it was kind of weird. And it was hot,” the Tule Road homeowner who asked not to be identified recalled as she and a group of neighbors viewed the smoldering devastation the next morning.
The fire encompassed about 1,500 to 2,000-acre area which was fueled by west to east blowing winds away from homes. “… It’s got a dozer (fire) line all the way around it and now they’re starting to mop it up and put out the hot spots,” District 5 Chief Kevin Frazier reported Monday, Aug. 17.
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter with a water bucket patrolled the area as winds rekindled embers that sparked brush to burn again but was quickly extinguished by the aerial drop.
“It is a nightmare,” the resident stated, who worried all night about their animals and were found safe upon her return. She said this was their third fire and the worst one while living out on the property for the past five years.
“People dump garbage back here and tires. We were just getting ready, the Department of Ecology, together with us and the (Yakama) Tribe to take all these tires out,” she explained. “The air environment with those tires that have burned is just horrible. There’s probably about 10,000 tires easily out there.”
Chief Frazier said crews were able to achieve containment in about 12 hours and by Tuesday morning, they had constructed two dozer lines and expected mop-up operations to be completed by noon. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage. Fire Management will be on scene and monitoring the area throughout the week.
