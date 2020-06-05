GRANGER — Granger Farmers Market is set to be open Thursdays starting June 4 through Sept. 24.
The market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the KDNA radio station, 121 Sunnyside Ave., according to Market Manager Roy Cardenas.
New to the market will be the SNAP Market Match program, sponsored by the state Department of Health for shoppers who used the supplemental nutrition EBT cards.
Yakima Health District and state COVID-19 precautions for the protection of the vendors and customers will be adhered to meaning social distancing, face coverings and use of sanitization dispenser stations will be required.
