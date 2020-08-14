GRANGER — Mayor Jose Trevino was recently reelected to the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Board of Directors to continue serving District 4, which encompasses 19 cities and towns in Yakima and Kittitas counties for another two-year term.
“It’s a humbling experience because you’re elected by elected officials throughout the whole state of Washington,” Trevino explained. “For me, it acknowledges the fact that I’m doing something that’s visible – that people see and it’s positive.”
After participating in various AWC leadership training programs and conferences, Trevino said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and wanted to take an active role within the organization in 2018.
“I had other elected officials that said ‘Hey you know what, I think you would be great on this board and represent the (4th) District well and so have you thought about it?’ After that, I decided you know what, I’m going to try out for it.”
The governing body of the AWC is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city councilmembers from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is how to work with the different personalities and how to turn those results into a successful resolution,” Trevino conveyed.
Founded in 1933, the AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents and advocates on behalf of the state’s 281 cities and towns before the legislature and executive branches and regulatory agencies.
Prior to COVID-19, the board held about four to five meetings annually. Now the board meets remotely online, Trevino said. He also sits on the Risk Management Service Agency, one of the organization’s member pooling programs.
