GRANGER — The community of Granger will continue to see upgrades to both its water mains and streets over time.
An infrastructure improvement plan, which has been underway for “two to three years,” according to Jodie Luke, the city’s Public Works Director, is working well and the Second Street water main replacement project begins the week of July 15.
In a timely, unanimous vote taken by the Granger City Council on Tuesday, July 9, the council approved the project, which is another in a series of water main and road improvements.
The council, with Councilman Juan Isiordia absent, unanimously approved $94,547.18 in city generated funds to replace the aging pipes.
According to Luke the water mains are vintage.
“These date back to pre-1948 and are asbestos concrete,” he said, noting replacing them is imperative.
In addition to better material composition, the water pipes are larger, create better flow for fire suppression activities and are part of the matrix for the city’s grades on its ability to protect the community during a fire situation.
Most immediately, the new eight-inch replacement pipes will be laid from end to end on Second Street.
In a yet to be determined timeframe, the exterior of the roads will also be upgraded.
The water main replacement, according to Luke, “… should run a week or two with a little inconvenience.”
While the city is using money from its own water main improvement savings account for the water pipe replacements, it is working in a funding partnership with Washington State Department of Transportation’s TIB (Transportation Improvement Board) for some of the street repairs.
Luke, in his thirty-fourth year as a Public Works employee and fifth as director, said current Granger Mayor Jose Trevino is the driving force behind the city’s ongoing infrastructure improvements.
“The Mayor gets all the credit — he’s proactive. He wants us to get caught up and be in a position to accommodate growth,” Luke acknowledged.
Local detour access will be available during the short project, and it will be completed in time for the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and Flea Market slated for Aug. 24 and 25, Luke noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.