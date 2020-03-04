ELLENSBURG — Granger High School has qualified for the 38th annual Washington State Knowledge Bowl Tournament after placing 4th in the 1A division at regionals in Ellensburg on Feb. 26.
The team participated for their first full season this year organized by teacher Stephanie King. The team includes seniors Julie Salgado, Israel Betancourt, Karime Flores, Liliana Hernandez, Jorge Duenas, and Ali Daniel.
They emerged with 46 total points after scoring 26 in the opening written round and 20 points in the four oral rounds.
“The students were jumping up and down screaming when they won,” Coach King said of her team. In preparation for State, Coach King explains, “We’ll be having more practices and the students will be studying independently.”
Sunnyside High School was also at the regional Knowledge Bowl on Feb. 26 for the 4A meet. They scored 48 total points with 26 in the written rounds and 22 in the oral rounds.
