GRANGER — No new state taxes is the message the Granger City Council adopted in its regular Dec. 10, 2019, council meeting.
In an effort led by newly reelected Mayor Jose Trevino, Resolution 2019-09, was unanimously approved following a brief discussion.
Trevino spoke about the preemptive stance the councilors took at the meeting.
“Every time I have a conversation with a constituent, their worry is about more taxes. This type of action goes against our core values here, to raise taxes indiscriminately,” Trevino explained.
According to Trevino, the City of Seattle recently attempted to enact a state income tax, and a lawsuit quickly followed. The case, said Trevino, is headed for review by the Washington State Supreme Court.
Spokane passed a no sales tax proposition, #2, a resolution like Granger’s newest resolution.
“72 percent of Spokane’s citizens said no to more taxes. Then Spokane Valley followed suit,” Trevino added, that this proactive action is the right thing too, for Granger citizens.
The approved Granger resolution will now, according to Trevino, be sent to state lawmakers so they are aware of Granger’s formal ‘no’ position to the potential new tax raising twist.
