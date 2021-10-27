GRANGER — The annual Granger Trunk or Treat event is happening Thursday, October 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hisey Park Pond.
City Clerk Fantasia Reyes says, “Our goal is to bring the community together and do something fun for the kids.” Reyes says they are asking everyone to mask up.
The drive-thru trunk or treat means attendees will stay in their vehicles while candy is brought to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.