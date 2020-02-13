GRANGER — Early this morning, Thursday, Feb. 13, approximately 1:00 a.m., Yakima Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls to 911 reporting firearms being discharged in the area of the 200 block of E Street in Granger.
There was another person who called and informed law enforcement that a woman in her 60s was shot and injured inside the residence. Granger and Zillah Police officers responded to Granger Mobile Villa, 225 East E St.
According to YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort, the woman died from her injuries on scene and believes this case is the first homicide in the lower valley. Officials feel the death may have been as a result of a drive-by shooting.
“The reason why we turn the case over to the sheriff’s office is because we don’t have the type of resources like they do. We do everything else, except homicides,” Granger Chief of Police Steve Araguz said. “We haven’t had a homicide here in like 30 years.”
He reported investigators have no suspects or motive at this time. The chief pledged that his department will be back, offering the neighborhood resources and checking in on them often.
“This is a really tight, little community. Super tight. It’s a punch to the gut! Because our crime rate has dipped,” Araguz stated, “This is going to be tough!”
The identity of the woman is being withheld until after the autopsy which will be scheduled and performed by the coroner’s office.
If anyone has information about this case No. 20C02441, the public is urged to contact Detective Reyna (509) 574-2567 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Araguz is certain there will be an upcoming candlelight vigil at the Mobile Villa and plans to keep the community informed on the memorial. “It’s a big impact on this tiny community because everybody knew that gal and her husband.”
