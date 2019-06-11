SUNNYSIDE — A $3,000 grant from Legends Casino Yakama Cares program will aid the Sunnyside Fire Department with the purchase of new cardiac monitors.
Fire Chief Ken Anderson said the monitors will be located on the fourth of the city’s ambulances and the fire engine.
“We are going with an older Zoll E series to keep costs down,” he said.
Although a sizeable amount of money, the grant will cover about half the cost of the monitors.
Anderson said the city’s fourth ambulance has been used for Basic Life Support, but the new monitor will allow paramedics to provide Advanced Life Support services.
“The Zoll E allows them to switch from automatic to manual mode,” he said, adding the function will also allow paramedics on the fire engine to provide Advance Life Support services when that apparatus is first on a scene.
“The engine doesn’t even have AED,” he noted.
The fire department was just one of several area entities to receive a grant through the Community Impact Fund, geared toward aiding community organizations.
Legends’ Yakama Cares program also benefits non-profit organizations.
Outlook Elementary School was awarded four grants, totaling $5,500 for emergency kits and clothing for children who have accidents, fiction and non-fiction books, two iPad pros and a traveling library.
Sunnyside School District was awarded $1,500 for math and reading supplies, while Chief Kamiakin Elementary School received $4,500 (three grants) for iPads, art supplies and classroom seats.
Pioneer Elementary School was awarded four $1,500 grants for 15 iPads, chairs and a reward program.
Sierra Vista Elementary School received a $1,000 grant for clothing for students with accidents, and Washington Elementary School received two grants, amounting to $2,500, for hygiene products and clothing, as well as furniture for students needing to decompress.
