SUNNYSIDE — The 2020 graduation is sure to be one to remember for generations to come as it looks unlike its predecessors as Sunnyside School District announces a processional following Washington State Department of Health guidelines.
Senior class president Jennifer Mendez, 18, responded to the graduation announcement on behalf of the 2020 class, “We’re glad that we’re having an actual ceremony. We’re kind of bummed how the year turned out in the end, but we know the school tried the best with what they could.”
A prospective Psychology Major at the University of Washington, Mendez also makes mention of how due to the restrictions, this event will be memorable. “I bet we’ll be the only class that will do this, hopefully!”
Assistant Principal Dave Martinez says there are still fine details to attend to such as who will be handing out the diplomas as the school board has done so in graduations past, however, he states “We’re going to make lemonade out of lemons.”
Martinez added, “We take a lot of pride in our graduation. This is the best we can give and we’re going to do it the Grizzly way. It’s such an amazing group this year.”
The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on June 5. The graduation will commence in a drive-thru fashion, allowing the graduates to drive with their family to the Clem Senn field.
The graduation stage will be set up at the West Entrance of Clem Senn Stadium, in front of the “S”. The graduating class of 2020 will be allowed one vehicle per family, receiving directions on the time they are to arrive onsite.
Starting at 6:30, the graduates will enter in front of the 400 Building where they will receive a voucher and a mask and will then loop around until they reach the stage.
The graduate must have a family member drive them and family members must remain in the vehicle as the graduate exits to cross the stage. A live stream of the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and video screens will broadcast the graduation through the parking lot. The livestream will be provided by Jeff Place Sports, who has provided streaming for Friday Night Lights and Senior Sports Nights.
Photos will be taken by Dorian whereby masks may be removed to commemorate the senior graduation.
