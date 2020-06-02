SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County will stay in Phase 1 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Washington due to COVID-19 cases remaining high in the area causing Sunnyside High School to postpone their graduation.
On the afternoon of June 1, Communications Director Jessica Morgan stated because of safety concerns for the graduates, their families, and the community, the Class of 2020’s walk through the Graduation Gate and across the stage to receive diplomas will be postponed until the county has reached Phase 2 in the Safe Start plan.
One of the eight Valedictorians Lilian Fu Marie Froese-Raihl, who has been working toward being Valedictorian her whole high school career, is proud to share the mantle with her closest friends and was disappointed to hear about the delaying of graduation.
Froese-Raihl first heard that graduation was initially canceled, however, after her senior class advisor called to inform her it was actually postponed until August, the future Western Washington University student stated, “I was a little bit relieved because Gov. Inslee said something specifically about Yakima County having a lot of coronavirus cases.”
The Valedictorian also expressed how she and her classmates felt better knowing that Sunnyside School District is being safe and cautious about health concerns even if that means their graduation will not be held this Friday, June 5.
All eight Valedictorians and the Salutatorian will still deliver their speeches and each graduate’s name will be announced virtually starting at 6 p.m., broadcasted on the site www.jeffplace.com.
Vikings postpone graduation date
MABTON — School Superintendent Dr. Joseph Castilleja announced “with a heavy heart” that the Mabton graduation will be postponed until further notice.
Remaining in the Phase 1 means that the drive-thru, in-person event Mabton had planned was not in alignment with the current guidance for social distancing.
Castilleja confirmed that once the county has reached Phase 2, the Vikings will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
More information will be released by the Mabton School District on the afternoon of Friday, June 5.
Spartans virtually celebrate graduating
GRANGER — Principal Michael Carlson presented two proposed plans to Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach if the state was in either Phase 1 or Phase 2 which was approved on Thursday, May 28.
Since Yakima County is in Phase 1, the Spartans will be commencing with their virtual graduation, complete with pre-recorded speeches published online on YouTube with diplomas picked up individually by students.
The awards will be broadcasted by Radio KNDA with the names of the graduates being read aloud by the class president over the air. The fence in front of the school has pictures of the seniors lining the fence, and the names of the graduates will be painted on the football field.
Greyhounds to graduate in style
GRANDVIEW — Grandview School District has worked up a plan with the guidance of the Yakima Health District and the city of Grandview for their seniors’ graduation that will be one to remember.
Two weeks ago, Grandview High School staff and city staff delivered 245 signs for their seniors’ yards in a bid to encourage the community to support 2020 grads as their school year was cut short.
Valedictorian Treyton “Rocco” Parrish is all too aware of how much he and the Class of 2020 have missed out on as some of his friends chat through social media.
“I think ideally any senior would prefer to have the graduation that we’ve always had, be all together, have everyone do their speeches in front of each other, walk across the stage and get the diploma,” the 3-sport student athlete expressed. He also conveyed that because these things are out of his control, he has come to accept it.
Beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, the seniors will partake in a parade through downtown Grandview, proceeding from Grandview Middle School along Second Street and Elm Street. Community members are welcome to watch with all parade participants and observers following the social distancing protocols.
Premiering at 7 p.m. will be the virtual graduation video accessible through the Grandview School District’s website and YouTube channel, Facebook page, and a link will be sent out through the Grandview School District app.
Valedictorian Parrish, Salutatorian Christin Alvarez, and the class speaker will be making their virtual speeches, commemorating their time at Grandview High School.
Leopards car parade announced
ZILLAH — For Zillah’s Class of 2020, virtual graduation accessible through YouTube with a link provided on the district and school website with speeches from the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, identification of academic awards and scholarships, and a slide show of the graduates for Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Principal Mike Torres is currently working with the Zillah School District to announce a more detailed plan to provide the parents of the 2020 graduates. He has confirmed Zillah is planning on distributing diplomas to seniors on June 13.
A senior parade will also commence through an as yet to be announced, pre-determined route. An update will be made available to the public as soon as it has been released to the Zillah High School parents.
