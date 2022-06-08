Grizzly grads take the stage

The class of 2022 shined through the light rain during Sunnyside High School’s commencement ceremony Friday evening.
This marked the first graduation on the new Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex, June 3.
Nearly 4,000 seats in the stadium were filled and many more community members watched from outside the gates and into the parking lot.
After the National Anthem and various speeches from students and staff, the 468 members of the SHS class of 2022 walked across the stage and received the diplomas.
Principal Ryan Maxwell ended the ceremony by presenting the Sunnyside High School Class of 2022 to all in attendance and to those live streaming the event via www.sunnysidegrizzlies.com.
Out of the graduates, 32 received high honors. SHS had a record number of students achieving the status of valedictorian.
Requirements for valedictorian included having a 4.0 GPA and completing at least five honors courses.
The 13 co-valedictorians are Annalise Alvarez, Elizabeth Alvarez, Juan Bravo, Mackenzie Chambers, Simon Copenhaver, Jennifer Licona-Vargas, Mazuvi Madrigal, Jacob Martinez, Jacqueline Martinez, Alexia Mendoza, Logan Rodriguez, Angel Torres-Puga and Sara Waywell.
Fermin Garcia was the sole salutatorian. Salutatorian also required completing at least five honors courses plus a 3.98 cumulative GPA.
The 18 other high honor seniors attained their goal with a 3.9 or higher GPA.
Summa Cum Laude recipients are Adriana Barcenas, Andrea Cortez, Devin Escamilla, Anna Frank, Jesse Gonzalez Jr., Jessamyn Hellner-Gomez, Andrea Lancaster, Elizabeth Licona-Badillo, Hailey Mathews, Island Miranda, Vanessa Moran-Tapia, Savannah Morrow, Omar Navarro-Ceja, Alexis Pacheco Quintano, Oscar Ramos, Izabella Romero, Esmeralda Rosas and Mauricio Zamora Jr.
