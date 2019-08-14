SUNNYSIDE — Clean, wide aisles, attractive displays and rock bottom prices were promised and are being delivered at Grocery Outlet, 2600 Yakima Valley Highway.
That was the pledge store owners Kevin and Tonya Richmond promised when they opened the long-awaited bargain grocery center in February 2019.
After six months, the couple agree their investment in the community is the “…best decision we ever made.”
“We are seeing our core group of customers each week and it is growing,” he said.
Since the prices are already set at 40 to 50 percent off, the store doesn’t advertise sales.
“We are very opportunistic and buy products for the store when they are at their lowest price to pass along to our customers,” Richmond explained.
“Plus, we have different products which we feature each week,” she said, adding the store carries more than 5,350 items.
The store’s 16 member-staff takes pride in keeping displays attractive from the fresh vegetable to the meat counters tidy.
“We have great staff,” Mrs. Richmond remarked.
The locally owned store is also seeking to be a good community partner, supporting local scholarships and foodbanks.
“We are currently supporting a ‘Give a gallon (of milk)’promotion in cooperation with Washington Dairy Farmers to support St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Bank, Richmond added.
The couple also supports the Sunrise Outreach Food Bank, having recently donated $1,800 to the organization.
Starting Friday, Aug. 16, the market will have a booth at the Farmers Market at Centennial Square, as a part of its ongoing outreach into the community, Richmond said.
“We hope to be downtown the next three Fridays,” he remarked.
