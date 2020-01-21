SUNNYSIDE — The Port of Sunnyside Commission was expected to approve a scope of services agreement with J-U-B for designs for a new airport hangar at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport at its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting.
The engineering agreement in the amount of $116,190 included authorization for Port Director Jay Hester to sign for the commissioners, led by Port President Jim Grubenhoff.
The commissioners were also expected to approve an amendment to the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facility user contract with Darigold, Inc.
Grubenhoff was elected president of the three-man commission.
Tyler Schilperoort was selected as vice president during the port election of officers held in December. Arnold Martin is secretary.
The Port meetings held the first and third Monday of each month at 5:15 at the port offices 2640 E. Edison Ave., Suite #1.
