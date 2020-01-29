SUNNYSIDE — After serving as a city councilman for seven years, Francisco Guerrero is now serving as the Mayor.
“I’m excited to be serving the community in a different role,” commented Guerrero, the city’s second Hispanic mayor.
“It’s a change of perspective in the mayor chair, but the job remains the same – representing the community,” noted Guerrero following his election to the position by his fellow council members on Jan. 13.
Following his second meeting on Monday night, Guerrero and City Manager Martin Casey were headed to Olympia to meet with lawmakers regarding 2020 legislative priorities which impact small cities, where he will represent Sunnyside at the Association of Washington Cities Action Days.
“I have always been passionate about serving the community and I’m looking forward to this new opportunity,” he remarked.
“One of my responsibilities is to serve as a voice of the city. I’m expected to attend community functions and issue proclamations concerning community events,” he added, noting he just completed two years as deputy mayor.
Guerrero’s most important task will be to liaison between the council and City Manager Martin Casey.
“I’ve gained some experience presiding at council meetings,” he added.
Known as the fiscal voice of reason on the council, Guerrero brings his years of working in the financial world to the council. He is currently the branch manager for Hapo Community Credit Union.
“The city budget has always been my area of focus, and it will continue to be,” he stated, adding he is pleased the city’s 2020 budget came in balanced with a continuity plan in place. The council adopted in 2019, to add emergency funds in the 2020 budget.
“We still have work to do,” he declared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.