SUNNYSIDE — Law enforcement is searching for two vehicles involved in an exchange of gun fire which caused a three-car accident at the intersection of South First Street and South Hill Road at approximately noon today.
Police Chief Al Escalera said they are looking for two shooting suspects. The first one was described as wearing a light blue mask and driving a dark green car, while the second suspect was in a dark blue vehicle.
The area was blocked off and traffic was rerouted as Sunnyside officers collected shell casings and interviewed victim witnesses, whose vehicles were involved in the melee as they attempted to get out of the shooters’ line of fire.
Marlene Magana of Sunnyside had just stopped for a beverage at the Peace and Love Coffee shop and pulled onto S. First St. headed north when drivers of two cars at the intersection started shooting at each other.
“I told my daughter to get down,” Magana exclaimed, adding her three children were in the car.
Magana’s white, four-door Chrysler was sideswiped on the driver’s side passenger door, where her children had been sitting, as the blue car struck them while trying to get away from the driver in the green car.
“I couldn’t see their faces, because they were wearing (virus) masks,” Magana added.
The gun fire caused the vehicle following Magana and the one in front of her to slam on their brakes causing the crash.
Police report none of the drivers or passengers in the victims’ cars were struck by gun fire of hurt in the crash.
