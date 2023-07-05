Gunshot leaves local man in critical condition

Sunnyside Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Monday, July 3 near South First Street and Nicolai Ave. One man is in critical condition.
According to the Sunnyside Police Department, responding officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man from Union Gap with a life-threatening gunshot would, according to the Sunnyside Police Department.
Officers performed first aid until medical responders arrived and transported the victim to Astria Sunnyside Hospital by ambulance. He was later transported to an outside area hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to Sunnyside Police.
According to the report, no other injuries were reported.
This is an on-going and active investigation. The Sunnyside Police Department is encouraging anyone with information or was witness to any suspicious persons or vehicles at the time of incident to call the Sunnyside Police Department, Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200.
Anonymous tips are also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.