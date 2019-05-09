Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization, will host a free Hanford Workers Ice Cream Social in Washington on Tuesday, May 14, in Richland and on Wednesday, May 15, in Pasco.
The events are from 1-3 p.m. each day.
The Richland event will be at Anthology, 706 Williams Blvd., and the Pasco event will be at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd.
The events will feature ice cream treats provided by local vendors, a photo booth, a DJ, and prize giveaways – including a grand prize drawing at 2:45 p.m. – throughout the afternoon.
CWP Chairperson Tim Lerew says the organization’s members have requested these types of social events.
“The nuclear weapons industry is a tight-knit group of people who enjoy getting together to reconnect with co-workers who became friends by sharing a passion and commitment for serving our country,” Lerew says. “We invite workers to grab a friend and join us for a fun afternoon.”
He adds that nuclear weapons workers do not need to be members of the CWP organization in order to attend.
