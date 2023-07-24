Harmful algal bloom found in Granger's Hisey Park

GRANGER — Anatoxin-a, a rapid acting neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom, has been found in the lake waters at Hisey Park. The Washington State Department of Ecology tested water after community members reported algae in the pond.
Anatoxin-a can cause various neurologic symptoms, according the Yakima Health District (YHD). The YHD has added warning signs throughout the lake to notify individuals of the toxic algae and that the lake is unsafe for people and pets.
According to a release from the YHD, further testing of the lake will be conducted weekly. Signage will remain until there are no visible signs of harmful algal bloom and test results show toxin levels under recreational limits for two consecutive weeks.
Community members should not swim, water ski, or enter the lake. The YHD also warns community members to not drink the lake water. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the lake.
If individuals are fishing, the YHD advises to thoroughly clean the fish and discard guts.
Individuals exposed to anatoxin-a can experience neurological symptoms, including numbness, tingling, burning sensation, drowsiness, salivation, and speech disturbances. If individuals experience symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider.
In animals, illness and death may occur within a few minutes to a few hours after exposure, depending on the size of the animal and amount of toxic bloom consumed. An animal with anatoxin-a toxicosis may exhibit staggering, paralysis, muscle twitching, gasping, convulsions, backward arching of neck in birds, and death.
Livestock that drink large amounts of contaminated water and pets that collect scum on their fur then ingest it by licking are at highest risk from anatoxin-a exposure. If animals experience symptoms, contact their veterinarian immediately.
