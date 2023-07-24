 Skip to main content
Harmful algal bloom found in Granger's Hisey Park

GRANGER — Anatoxin-a, a rapid acting neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom, has been found in the lake waters at Hisey Park. The Washington State Department of Ecology tested water after community members reported algae in the pond.

