Harrison Middle School TSA achieves top 10 in 3 categories

Harrison Middle School TSA

Emersyn McCracken, Ashton Eisenga, Jude Newhouse, Christopher Aguirre, Josh Xicara, Leonardo Campos and Aileen Maldonado pose for a photo opportunity at the 2023 National TSA Conference. The competition was hosted in Louisville, Ky. from June 28 to July 2.

 Darla Van Corbach/Harrison Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven Harrison Middle School and along with seven Sunnyside High School students competed at the 2023 National TSA (Technology Student Association) Conference June 28 to July 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.

