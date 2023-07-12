Harrison Middle School TSA achieves top 10 in 3 categories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven Harrison Middle School and along with seven Sunnyside High School students competed at the 2023 National TSA (Technology Student Association) Conference June 28 to July 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Nearly 3,500 students participated in the various events from grades 6 to 12.
The students arrived to the conference on Wednesday June 28 and began the competitive events on Thursday. The competitions continued through Saturday. The conference concluded with the awards ceremony, Sunday morning, July 2.
Four HMS students were awarded pins for being part of the top ten finalists.
Ashton Eisenga was recognized for two categories. He earned 6th place in digital photography and 10th place in CAD foundations.
The HMS coding team of Christopher Aguirre and Jude Newhouse achieved 6th place in their event.
The Harrison TSA club advisor, Darla Van Corbach, was awarded the Middle School Chapter Advisor of the Year for Washington State during the event.
Although the high school did not have students place in the top ten, club advisor Spencer Martin said, “It was a great experience for our team, and the competition was fierce. My students are already planning on improvements for next year.”
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
