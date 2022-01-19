Head-on collision ends in three fatalities

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and District 5 Fire Departments responded to reports of a head on collision between two pickup trucks at the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
The collision occurred at approximately 1 p.m. When responders first arrived, they learned that one of the pickups, a 2014 Chevy, had a small fire in the engine compartment which a passerby had put out with a fire extinguisher, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s office.
Investigation showed that the 2014 Chevy pickup was being driven by Usbaldo Santillan, 32, from the Toppenish area. He was travelling westbound on Yakima Valley Highway and was just west of the intersection when his vehicle completely crossed the roadway and into the eastbound lane where the front of his vehicle struck a 1996 Chevy pickup that was eastbound and was being driven by Leonard Wallingford, 72, from Sunnyside.
With Wallingford was his wife, Yolanda Martinez, 72, of Sunnyside and a friend, Carlos Soliman, 64, also of Sunnyside. Both Wallingford and Martinez died on impact. Soliman was transported to the hospital in Yakima where he died around 10 p.m. Santillan was transported to the hospital in Toppenish by a family member. He had minor injuries.
All individuals were wearing seatbelts, and intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the collision.
Yakima County Sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the incident.
