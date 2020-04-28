PROSSER — Scholarships available to seniors pursuing a higher education degree in the healthcare industry are being offered by Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Board.
The board has approved awarding (1) $2,000 scholarship for each of the three high schools in the Prosser Memorial Health services area: Prosser, Grandview, and Kiona-Benton.
Applications must be received by Tuesday, May 5, and are available on the Foundation website at prosserhealth.foundation.
Completed applications may be emailed to shannonh@prosserhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.