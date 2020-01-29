YAKIMA – Despite false reports circulating on social media regarding cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County, health officials declare no such cases have been confirmed from a statement released today, Wednesday, Jan. 29.
“These are not true and do not contain accurate information. There are no confirmed or suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County,” Yakima Health District Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo reported.
“If there are any confirmed or suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus in Yakima County in the future, the Yakima Health District or Washington State Department of Health will be the only trusted sources to report to the public immediately, Bravo declared.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Washington State Department of Health announced the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States in the state in Snohomish County. The patient had recently returned from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, where an outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December.
While the current situation poses a public health threat, there is no evidence of the virus having spread to Yakima County and the threat to the public is low, Bravo confirmed.
Novel Coronavirus, a virus recently discovered in China that causes pneumonia.
The co-called coronavirus causes mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, coughing and shortness of breath manifesting symptoms two to 14 days after exposure.
