Heartlinks boosts fundraising efforts, adds new store

Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care continues to expand its mission for providing compassionate and comprehensive medical and emotional care for children and adults facing life-altering or life-threatening illnesses by recently announcing plans to open a second thrift store in Zillah to possibly coincide with their 43rd anniversary on April 23.
“We’re so excited! It’s something we’ve dreamed about for a long time,” Executive Director Shelby Moore expressed during an interview on Thursday, March 18.
The purchase of the 907 Vintage Valley Parkway parcel occurred after Moore ran across the rare commercial property listing and contacted one of the Board Members about the location and how perfect the site was for a second Hobs store, she reported.
“It all happened so fast. I think we made an offer on the same day or next day. It was only on the market for a couple of days,” Moore indicated. “Zillah doesn’t have a thrift store either and Hobs themselves is considered a really upscale, kind of little bit more boutique feel. And we wanted to offer that too with really reasonable prices.”
The success of the Hobs Hospice Benefit Shop in Prosser, 612 5th St., which opened on February 28, 2018 and is presently operated by more than 30 dedicated volunteers, aided in establishing the additional nonprofit store.
“The thrift store contributes enormously. It’s our biggest fundraising source and helps us provide more charity care to people and supports our palliative care program, to make sure that we can offer that to every person,” Moore stated.
Originally founded by a compassionate group of five volunteers in 1998, the organization was almost completely volunteer run for many years, according to the executive director.
“Some people would prefer to do a more tangible volunteer work rather than visit our patients and families. So, they opt to volunteer with our thrift store. They make our mission possible. Their efforts and the amount of time and energy they give us, it’s really generous and special,” Moore described.
She acknowledged another key to Hobs’ success in Prosser has been the constant supply of items, many of them new and donated by area residents.
Heartlinks is planning to host several donation drives throughout the valley for residents to drop off their new or gently used items. For more information, email: info@heartlinkshospice.org. The Zillah store expects to begin accepting donations a few weeks prior to the end of April opening.
Hobs in Zillah will open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 30 store volunteers are needed for sorting and selling donated items. Each store helper is required to complete at least one three-hour shift per month. To learn more, email: shelby@heartlinkshospice.org or call, 509-837-1676.
“People understand how important end-of-life services are for patients and their families and donating unneeded household items is a great way for them to help too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.