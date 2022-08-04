Heartlinks has earned a deficiency-free survey on its most recent survey conducted by the Washington Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), indicating substantial compliance with all requirements for hospice providers.
“I am so pleased to congratulate the staff at Heartlinks on their stellar performance in achieving a deficiency-free survey,” said Shelby Moore, Executive Director for Heartlinks.
“We are very proud of how hard our team has work to consistently meet requirements while still providing the highest quality of care for our families” says Tanya Gutierrez, RN, Clinical Director for Heartlinks.
The Washington DOH survey is unannounced, “the surveyors spend several days at our offices interviewing staff members and reviewing records, policies, and procedures, and making home visits to our hospice patients and their families. This is an examination of the quality of our overall program, and it is a rigorous process,” says Moore. State and federal surveys are repeated within a three-year window. Any deficiencies that do not meet regulations require an immediate plan of correction. Two surveyors arrived at the Heartlinks office to review records, assess day-to-day operations, and visit the homes of three patients under our care. The surveyors also reviewed records for discharged patients.
The outcome of this survey is a testament to the exceptional clinicians and caregivers dedicated to providing our patients and their families with the highest standard of care. “We are so fortunate to work with a visionary, committed staff that provides nothing less than the best care possible,” said Moore.
