Heartlinks has earned a deficiency-free survey on its most recent survey conducted by the Washington Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), indicating substantial compliance with all requirements for hospice providers.

“I am so pleased to congratulate the staff at Heartlinks on their stellar performance in achieving a deficiency-free survey,” said Shelby Moore, Executive Director for Heartlinks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.