SUNNYSIDE — Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care appointed Shelby Moore as its new executive director following Ronald K. Jetter’s retirement on Friday, April 26.
Jetter spent 11 years as the organization’s principal manager. He acknowledged the privilege of working with an amazing staff to provide the best quality care in the Northwest.
The decision to leave his role was a difficult one but the timing seemed to be right.
“Stepping back from hospice and stepping up to help care for family members,” Jetter communicated. “Providing respite and taking time to be with ones I love while I still can.”
“Ron’s service to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care and the greater community here in Southeast Washington state has been positively impactful,” Chair of the Board of Directors Tammy Hollingsworth said in a prepared statement.
Moore has been with the organization for almost three years as the Development Director. She will now oversee 46 medical and support staff personnel in her senior management role.
“Being elected by the Board of Directors is the biggest honor I have ever received,” Moore proudly explained. “They have empowered me to lead an organization with a 41-year legacy, which is a huge responsibility and privilege.”
A native of Washington state, Moore holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Montana, with a focus on nonprofit management.
She will continue to work closely with Clinical Director Debra Roe-Johnson, RN, CHPN, to serve and care for the local community.
Over the past year, the two have worked on implementing an updated version of organization’s palliative care, which focuses on relieving patients’ symptoms, while seeking treatment.
“This year, we’ve been able to send registered nurses and social workers into the home for adults and children with a life-limiting illness,” Moore added.
The new executive leader has an immediate goal in place as she looks to expand the program, while effectively managing hospice resources.
“My vision for this organization is to continue helping more patients in need and to fill the gap in serving our Spanish speaking patients and terminally ill adults and children,” she acknowledged.
