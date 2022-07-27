An excessive heat warning is currently in effect until Friday night with temperatures expected to be in the triple digits for the rest of the week and reach a high near 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday according to the national weather service.
These temperatures could surpass record highs previously recorded, with Fridays expected temperature of 110 degrees surpassing the record high for July 29 of 109 degrees in 1998.
Due to these high temperatures the Yakima Health District has released a warning for heat-related illnesses. People should look out for symptoms like cold clammy skin, nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Those experiencing any symptoms should move to a cooler location, stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms last longer than an hour, get worse or include vomiting.
Due to the high temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday both the Granger and Sunnyside farmers markets have been cancelled, as well as the Downtown Grandview Nights event on Friday.
People are asked to drink plenty of fluids and avoid being in the sun. If you have any outdoor activities planned the public is asked to schedule them during the cooler portions of the day.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
