An excessive heat warning is currently in effect until Friday night with temperatures expected to be in the triple digits for the rest of the week and reach a high near 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday according to the national weather service.

These temperatures could surpass record highs previously recorded, with Fridays expected temperature of 110 degrees surpassing the record high for July 29 of 109 degrees in 1998.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.