Hellner-Gomez named Interim Superintendent

The Sunnyside School Board named Heidi Hellner-Gomez to be the interim Superintendent beginning Jan. 1 after the resignation of Kevin McKay.
In a unanimous vote, Hellner-Gomez received a six-month contract while the board begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.
“I look forward to continuing the good work that Kevin McKay has started,” said Hellner-Gomez. “I want to help the new board learn about the amazing things that our schools are doing to support students in a very difficult time.”
She did note that she has some very big shoes to fill.
The process to find a new superintendent will begin after the holidays. No official plans were announced at Thursday’s meeting.
Prior to the interim superintendent approval, new member Linda Roberts was sworn in and Sandra Linde was voted as the board president.
That was after several members of the community, school district staff and even a student expressed their disappointment with McKay’s resignation and frustration with the board.
Linde said change can also be hard.
“I hope to help the board, community and the school district work together as we search for a new superintendent, as well as help our new board get fully orientated to their roles.”
The next board work session will be January 13 and the next meeting will be the 27.
