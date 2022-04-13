National Volunteer Week is done annually in April to encourage community members to help the public in their time of need and to also honor those who serve the community on a regular basis through volunteering.
Last Monday, April 4, Mayor Broersma read a proclamation at the City Council meeting to name next week, Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23 as National Volunteer Week on behalf of the City of Sunnyside and council members.
Volunteering opportunities can be found on the City of Sunnyside website including volunteering for community and senior centers, recreation programs, special events, and a Realizing Interests through Service Experiences (R.I.S.E) program for teens 14-18. Contact the recreation coordinator, Gwen Weder at 509-837-8660 for more information.
Fire Chief Ken Anderson is also looking for volunteers for the Sunnyside Fire Department. He can be contacted at 509-836-6400.
Taking part in this annual event can also be done by offering to help a neighbor, picking up trash for Earth Day on April 22, or helping someone in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.