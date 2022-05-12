YAKIMA — Heritage University will celebrate the Class of 2022 during its 39th Commencement Exercise Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Ave.
Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred upon students graduating from both the Heritage Toppenish campus and the Tri-Cities campus.
Overall, 274 students will earn their degrees at Heritage this year. This will be the first Heritage University commencement ceremony held at the SunDome since 2019.
Additional information is available online at heritage.edu/student-resources/commencement-2022
