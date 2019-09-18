SUNNYSIDE — So you think you know what is in your child’s bedroom? Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside United are partnering to offer tips for parents to learn what might be ‘Hidden in Plain Sight.’ The interactive drug education program by the same name opens to the Sunnyside community on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the SHS Auditorium.
The program allows participants to walk through a mock teen bedroom and try to identify items that indicate risky teenage behaviors. Discussion and information sharing to follow.
This presentation is free and open to the public 18 years of age and older. It will be provided in English and Spanish, and childcare will be available.
