High School students move freely between classrooms

Sunnyside High School moved three feet closer and moved another step closer to normalcy as students returned to a regular schedule of classes with protective face coverings in place and moved freely between classrooms on Friday, May 14.
“All of these kids have had like three or four first days of school, Sunnyside School Board of Directors Chair Michelle Perry happily expressed. “It’s all rolling together and we’re finally getting back to normal.”
Perry pointed out the differences between the class of 2020 and 2021 was last year’s seniors had class until March while this year’s seniors haven’t had in person school for over a year. students will get to experience about a month of normal campus learning, she said.
“We do have some guidelines that we have to follow but knowing that we’re able to return in the three-foot distancing, really just allows us to return almost to normal as possible,” Superintendent Kevin McKay said.
Mealtimes are still required to have six feet of social distancing between student, which imposes difficulties at all the District schools, the Superintendent reported.
The high school now has two cafeterias with the recent completion of the two-story classroom building, an outside courtyard and with its large campus, have helped meet the school meet the mealtime requirements.
Up until about two weeks, the School District was planning on holding two graduation ceremonies, splitting students and families up because of the health guidelines for public gatherings and the limited capacities in place.
“Students understood that they may have to have two graduation ceremonies, they understand the reasons why but they really didn’t like it. They wanted to be together as one. When we heard that and later were informed about the change in guidance, we said we’ve got to do all we can to possibly give that opportunity to them to be able to do the one ceremony,” McKay advised.
Those policies have now been changed and the District is re-evaluating plans to hold one graduation ceremony where all graduates can be together, while also having enough capacity for parents to attend. The on-campus event is scheduled for Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
“After COVID we’re going to be walking and I know the last class didn’t really get their walking ceremony, it’s really awesome to know that we’re going to participate in and we won’t miss out on,” SHS senior Jacob Pina said as he walked with friends and entered the campus on time for first period.
There’s been a high percentage of students, parents and families who have expressed their preference for one traditional ceremony on a Friday night, according to McKay. The program also allows families to have their own independent activities on Saturday.
“We’ve also heard others who are not supportive of that idea but we’re going to go with what we think is in the best interest of our students,” McKay acknowledged.
He believed there will be a high percentage of seniors participating in the ceremony while also indicating a small number of students may choose not to attend. McKay attributed this year’s unprecedented circumstances and uncertainties as the primary reason. The District will do everything they can to encourage the class of 2021 to take part, he said.
“The challenge will be is that a traditional Sunnyside High School graduation is a ceremony not only for the graduates and their parents but for the extended families and the community. We have to limit it this year because of capacity to really the graduates and the parents,” McKay stated.
Administrators are unable to expand the ceremony beyond parents. They can’t and don’t have the capacity to be able to do that. However, they do have the ability to bring all the graduates together for one ceremony and provide them with the opportunity for their parents to be there.
McKay confirmed they’ve already informed seniors and their parents about the revised graduation plan. They’re still waiting to determine the total amount of capacity while devising a plan to configure the grandstands and utilize the grass areas at Clem Senn Field to meet the requirements which provides enough capacity for the program.
