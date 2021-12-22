AAA Washington says state residents are spending more to travel for the holidays this year than they did in 2020 or 2019.
The top destinations are primarily warmer locations; Santa Ana and San Diego, Calif.; Lihue, Maui, Honolulu and Kona, Hawaii; and Orlando, Fla.
The number of people traveling does seem to be down from 2019 with volume nearly 64% short of 2019 totals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.