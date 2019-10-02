YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s 2019-2020 Diversity Series kicks off with workshops and performances by Olmeca, a Hip-Hop MC, producer, Kennedy Center Artist Fellow and University of Nevada, Las Vegas Faculty member.
Free events will be held on the Yakima campus from 11:30 -1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the HUB Building, #9 and at in the Activity Center Building #52 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Grandview campus.
Olmeca is a bilingual Hip-Hop artist, producer, activist and scholar. His work has been featured on various documentaries. He has also written music for TV shows. He is a Kennedy Center Artist Fellow and is on the faculty at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Olmeca grew up in the barrios of Los Angeles and Mexico, a reality that brewed his blending of music genres and cultural sensitivity. His music has earned him respect and praises in both English and Spanish news outlets and genres. Olmeca has toured Canada, Latin America and Europe and has helped spawn a new trend of bilingual Hip-hop.
